Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS LWSCF traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

