SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.
SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.