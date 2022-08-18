SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SITE Centers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,470,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,884,000 after purchasing an additional 667,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

