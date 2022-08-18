SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

