SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SKYT stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
