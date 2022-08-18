Smart MFG Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $23,950.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00129446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069900 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

