Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,441,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $259.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

