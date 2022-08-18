Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $29,600.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

