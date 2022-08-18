Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.56 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,576.50 ($19.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.04), with a volume of 733,069 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,557.14.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
