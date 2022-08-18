Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.56 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,576.50 ($19.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.04), with a volume of 733,069 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,557.14.

Insider Activity

About Smiths Group

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.