Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $2.95. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 24,569 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

