SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 4.1%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24. 27,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 40,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

About SolarWindow Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.