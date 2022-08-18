SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 4.1%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24. 27,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 40,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
About SolarWindow Technologies
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.
