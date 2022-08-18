Sonar Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $16,914.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

