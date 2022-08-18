Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

SONN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

