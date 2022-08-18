Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 438.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.