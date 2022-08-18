Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
SONN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
