Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Lowered by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

