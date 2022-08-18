SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.54. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

