South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,078,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.88% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $695,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

