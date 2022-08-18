South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 212,878 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,980. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

