South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,335 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 102,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

