South Dakota Investment Council Sells 102,782 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 102,782 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 446,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

