South Dakota Investment Council Sells 214,432 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,432 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.