South Dakota Investment Council Sells 608,426 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 608,426 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $4,154,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 158.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,163 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,808,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,374,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 88,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123,283. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

