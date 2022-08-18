South Dakota Investment Council Sells 81,064 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,064 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,798 shares of company stock worth $5,414,583. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

