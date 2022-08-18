South Dakota Investment Council Sells 81,080 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,196. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

