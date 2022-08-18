South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,194 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.8 %

XOM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 284,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.