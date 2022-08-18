South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

VRTX traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,930. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

