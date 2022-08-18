Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 3.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 60,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 529,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

