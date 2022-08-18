Spaceswap SHAKE Achieves Market Cap of $144,685.55 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $144,685.55 and $8,480.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $190.63 or 0.00815497 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE
