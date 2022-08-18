SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,863 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.