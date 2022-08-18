SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,018,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 402,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock remained flat at $61.36 on Thursday. 18,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

