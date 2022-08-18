Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
