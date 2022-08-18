Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $64,794.35 and approximately $71,304.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00720106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sportcash One Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Buying and Selling Sportcash One
Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.