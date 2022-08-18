StaFi (FIS) Market Capitalization Tops $23.99 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. StaFi has a market cap of $23.99 million and $1.88 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00110629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00247962 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

According to CryptoCompare, "StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. "

