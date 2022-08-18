Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Stantec worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

