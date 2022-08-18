Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8,558.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,166,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.