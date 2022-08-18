Status Price Tops $0.0332 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $115.26 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. "

