Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $984,826.08 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stem Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE STEM traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 3,778,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stem by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

