STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.99

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 337957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$420.87 million and a P/E ratio of -37.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.