Step Hero (HERO) Market Cap Reaches $31,557.45

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $31,557.45 and $46,508.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

