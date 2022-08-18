Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
Shares of STPGF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.43.
About Steppe Gold
