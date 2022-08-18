Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

