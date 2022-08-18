Steven Machuga Sells 8,700 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $69,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $51,330.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.68 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

