Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,408 shares of company stock valued at $965,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 116,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 261,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.