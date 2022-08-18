Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

