Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.