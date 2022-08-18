Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 18th (ADBKF, ANCTF, APR.UN, ATD, ATDRY, CABGY, CCCMF, CGX, CM, DLAKY)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 18th:

Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from €11.80 ($12.04) to €11.60 ($11.84). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12).

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$77.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39).

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$7.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17).

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90).

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Argus from $260.00 to $275.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22).

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by Argus from $70.00 to $75.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from CHF 123 to CHF 130. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44).

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50.

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35).

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $174.00. Moffett Nathanson currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.30.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.80. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

