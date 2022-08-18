Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 18th (ADBKF, ANCTF, APR.UN, ATD, ATDRY, CABGY, CCCMF, CGX, CM, DLAKY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 18th:

Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from €11.80 ($12.04) to €11.60 ($11.84). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12).

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$77.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39).

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17).

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90).

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Argus from $260.00 to $275.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22).

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by Argus from $70.00 to $75.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from CHF 123 to CHF 130. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44).

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50.

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35).

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $174.00. Moffett Nathanson currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.30.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.80. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

