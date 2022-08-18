Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,438% compared to the average volume of 334 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Curis stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 1,581,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 533.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

