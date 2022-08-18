StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 96,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,873. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market cap of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 373.27% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

