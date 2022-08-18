StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Stock Performance

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 437,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 272,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

See Also

