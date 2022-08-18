StockNews.com Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

