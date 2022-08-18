Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $198.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

