Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,857,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

