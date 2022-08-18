Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $355.33 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average is $347.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

